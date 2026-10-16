Forecast: Last day feeling like summer

Good morning, Tampa Bay! We’ve got a fantastic, quiet start to our Friday, but if you’re looking forward to fall-like weather, the timing couldn't be better—a significant pattern shift is setting up just in time for the weekend.

Here is how the next few days are shaping up across the area:

Today (Friday)

We're starting off mostly sunny and mild, making for smooth sailing on the morning commute or an early jog along Bayshore. As we head into the afternoon, expect one more hot, humid summer-feel day. Highs will push right up near 89°, with heat index values feeling close to 99°.

By late afternoon (mainly after 3:00 PM), low-level moisture and boundary collisions will kick off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (30% to 40% coverage). Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans heading into the Friday evening drive. Showers will linger scattered through Friday night before tapering early Saturday morning, with overnight lows holding in the mid-70s.

Saturday

The transition day. A surface cold front pushes south across Central Florida, bringing scattered showers and storms early—mainly between 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM (around 50% coverage).

Once that boundary slides through, the rain clears out from north to south, winds veer north-northeasterly at 8 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, and daytime highs will be noticeably capped near 80°.

Saturday night is when the real airmass change arrives: skies clear out, the breeze ramps up, and overnight lows tumble into the mid-60s (near 66°) across Tampa—our coolest night in quite a while!

Sunday

An absolute gem of a Florida fall day, but hold onto your hat. We’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine with afternoon highs struggling to hit 79° and dew points dropping sharply into refreshing territory.

The main headline will be the wind. High pressure building to our north tightens the pressure gradient, creating breezy to downright windy conditions across the bay. Expect sustained northeast winds of 16 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

Have a great weekend!