Forecast: Last day of decent rain chances for the next week

Get ready for lower rain chances and hotter high temps heading into next week. High pressure moving in will work to shut down the widespread showers starting Monday, with high temperatures rising each day above average.

Today, expect a 40-50% chance for a few showers and storms after 2 p.m. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s.

Monday, high pressure begins to settle in overhead. The sinking air beneath high pressure and drier air aloft will begin to shut down the rain chances. Monday's chance will top out at 30%.

From Tuesday through next weekend, rain chances are only 10-20%. That will allow high temps to reach the mid 90s with heat indices 105-110.