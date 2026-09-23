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Forecast: Last day of heavier PM rain coverage

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
60% chance of PM rain.
Sept 23, 2026 WX AM
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Posted

Another round of evening storms likely near the Bay.

No rain expected for most this morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s early with mostly clear skies. Expect dry weather through the morning with a quick warm-up into the 80s by late morning.

Highs will briefly touch near 90 around the early afternoon. This will be followed by sct'd rain and thunderstorms returning. The storms will pop up randomly after 2pm. Look for yet another increase in coverage around the Bay this evening as the east coast sea breeze arrives and pushes the rain out over the Gulf waters.

Rain coverage looks to drop significantly for Thursday and will be done by Friday and the weekend as drier, more comfortable air makes a visit to the Bay area. The afternoons will not be cool, we'll see highs in the upper 80s, but the mornings will be significantly more comfy with lows down in the 60s.

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