Forecast: Last day of showers and winds

Last day of scattered showers and very strong winds.

We're already seeing scattered showers across the area on Thursday morning, and these will continue to move in from the east throughout the day. Winds will continue to be gusty, though, expect gusts closer to 25 mph today compared to the 30 mph gusts we've seen over the last couple of days. Highs will reach into the 70s.

The pattern finally shifts overnight! Winds will be lighter on Friday, and we'll actually start with mostly clear skies and no rain. Believe it or not, little to no rain is expected on Friday with highs back into the low 80s.

The weekend is looking great. Both days will start comfy in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. The afternoons will be sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the 80s. All your outdoor plans look great on both weekend days, especially if you want to head to a beach, pool, or water park.

The warm and dry weather will continue through next week with a gradual increase in temperatures. By the end of next week, highs will likely be around 90 degrees