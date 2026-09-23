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Forecast: Last day this week of scattered PM showers & storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! Mostly cloudy skies continue to move in over the next few hours. A few showers and storms likely pop into the interior with more coverage and downpours along the bay by the evening. Temps in the 80s to almost near 90 degrees are expected.

Rain coverage looks to drop significantly for Thursday and will be done by Friday and the weekend as drier, more comfortable air makes a visit to the Bay area. The afternoons will not be cool, we'll see highs in the upper 80s, but the mornings will be significantly more comfy with lows down in the 60s.

I hope you all have a great day!

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