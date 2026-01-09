Forecast: Less fog before a sunny afternoon

Less fog around this morning, warmer temps this afternoon.

We'll see much better visibility overall this morning with a lot less fog than on Thursday morning. Still, be careful. Some patchy fog is possible.

Once we get into the morning, expect a ton of sunshine to start the day. That should really push temperatures quickly out of the 60s in the morning to near 80 by midday. Highs will then reach the low to mid-80s, near record highs for some.

With winds turning out of the southeast this afternoon, there is a chance for a couple of quick showers east of I-75 later this afternoon.

Look for another warm, moderately humid day on Saturday with highs back into the 80s during the afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Sunday. Sunday starts mild and humid, but north winds will increase during the afternoon and temperatures will level off as humidity levels drop.

Next week looks chilly. Monday morning, we may see wind chills down in the 30s north of I-4.

Temperatures will stay cooler all of next week, with maybe even some chilly rain on Wednesday and Thursday.