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Forecast: Mostly sunny, less windy

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Forecast: Less rain and wind
WFTS
Forecast: Less rain and wind
April 10, 2026 WX AM
Posted
and last updated

April weather returns today.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. There is no rain on the radar and that's how things will stay today for most.

The one spot that may see a couple of very light showers is areas south of the Bay. These showers would be very brief and would move southwest during the afternoon and evening. Highs today will return to the 80s.

No rain this weekend. The weekend actually looks fantastic. Mornings will be dry and comfy with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The afternoons will remain dry and sunny with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days look great for outdoor plans.

Temperatures will slowly warm next week. Some of the data indicates we may see our first streak of 90-degree days late next week, heading into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

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