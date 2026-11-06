Forecast: Less rain into the weekend & still warm and muggy

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with a little bit of fog and mist for some. Temps are in the low to mid 70s to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day. The rain chances really fall today, a stray sprinkle for some, but the majority of us are dry. Highs are warm and muggy in the mid 80s- feeling like the 90s. Skies clear overnight back into the upper 70s.

The weekend looks not too bad! A dry cold front will move through as well Saturday into Sunday and that will bring some some milder air in place. Highs on Friday are still in the mid-80s, but by Sunday we are lucky to hit 80 degrees. Morning lows will also fall next week into the low to mid-60s.

Next week temps look to start below-normal and more fall-like in the upper 70s with morning lows in the 60s. Another cold front looks to aim our way mid week. This will bring another round of some rain and temps could fall even more!

I hope you all have a great weekend!