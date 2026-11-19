Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Thursday morning, it’s a mild, humid start out there with plenty of clouds overhead. Right now around the bay, temperatures are sitting in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with high humidity and a light northeast breeze around 9 mph. Low pressure lingering south of the state continues to feed Atlantic moisture across the peninsula, setting up an unsettled stretch to wrap up the workweek. For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing late this morning and a better chance for rain and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s to near 80 degrees with a brisk northeast breeze running 12 to 15 mph. If you’re heading out on the water, keep in mind that Small Craft Advisories remain in effect with choppy conditions on Tampa Bay and rough seas offshore. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with a lingering stray shower risk and overnight lows holding around 68 to 70 degrees.

Looking ahead through Friday and the start of the weekend, that persistent area of low pressure keeps clouds and scattered showers in the mix. Friday looks very similar to today—mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and periods of scattered showers and isolated afternoon storms, though that stiff northeast breeze will finally begin to ease back toward 10 to 15 mph. By Saturday, winds lighten up out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, bringing much better conditions for boaters. Expect daytime highs in the mid-70s to near 80 with a few lingering morning or afternoon showers before drier air finally starts working in to brighten things up by Sunday.