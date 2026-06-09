Forecast: Lots of clouds today, low 90s

Mostly cloudy skies today.

We're waking up to lots of clouds this morning, with temperatures in the 70s. The humidity is noticeable but not too oppressive.

We'll see the clouds sticking around for much of the day with some peeks of sun at times. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still reach around 90 at the coast and the low 90s away from the water. There will even be a 20% chance of a pop-up downpour during the afternoon.

It looks like we'll see a couple of days of solid offshore flow combined with southeast winds, which tend to maximize the chance of rain along the I-75 corridor in the afternoons and evenings. This will happen on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have a higher chance of afternoon downpours, with heavier rain chances closer to the coast.

On Friday, we'll transition to a more onshore flow pattern that will last through the weekend. This will increase morning temperatures along the coast, as well as humidity. It will also bring more scattered showers along the coast early in the day, with the heaviest showers east of I-75 later in the day. Highs will remain in the low 90s.