Forecast: Lots of clouds today, still hot.

Mostly cloudy skies return today.

Lots of clouds on this first day of June again. With the clouds around and a wind off the Gulf, we're seeing temperatures in the upper 70s to the mid-80s in most spots. Some coastal towns are waking up to heat index values above 90 degrees before sunrise.

Skies will generally remain mostly cloudy today, thanks to lots of scattered showers in the Gulf to our west. Though a quick shower is possible, the rain chances today look to stay below 20% all afternoon. This will also be the case on Tuesday.

Wednesday is likely to see some higher rain chances. This is thanks to an unusually late-season front that will increase the chance of afternoon rain and storms from the I-4 corridor and points south into the late afternoon and evening.

All the data indicates that this morning, this front will change the winds and noticeably reduce the humidity for Thursday and Friday. This will have little impact on our afternoon temperatures, but the mornings will feel significantly cooler and more comfy. Towns away from the coast will likely begin Friday morning in the 60s.