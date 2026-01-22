Forecast: Lots of clouds today, still mild

Mostly cloudy and mild weather today.

The chill is gone! All of us are starting today in the 50s and even some low 60s at the coast. You'll need a light, extra layer this morning ,but don't plan on wearing it all day. Despite mostly cloudy skies today, highs will still reach well into the 70s in all towns this afternoon.

With the clouds moving past us later today, mostly sunny weather returns as we end the week and head into the weekend. Temperatures in the low 80s will be common on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The morning will be similar to what we're seeing today, with early temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. No significant rainfall is expected through the weekend though a brief shower east of I-75 is possible each weekend day. Most will not see one.

The giant winter storm that will be taking shape to our north this weekend will not impact us with any significant weather as most of the energy with this one is moving NE toward the Mid-Atlantic and New England. The cold front associated with it will move through on Monday. I think the most we'll get out of this is some sct'd rain followed by a return to cooler than normal temperatures next week. In fact, all of the model data suggests that after Monday, we'll stay below normal in terms of the temperatures for the rest of January and possibly the start of February too.

Have a great day!