Forecast: Lots of heat, only a few showers today

Lots of heat with only a few scattered p.m. showers today.

We're back in the low 80s and upper 70s on this Thursday morning. Skies are mostly clear, and rain is not a factor this morning. Rain won't be much of a factor today through at least mid-afternoon, so most of your errands, appointments, or outdoor activities look good. Just be ready for a ton of heat as highs will reach the mid-90s today.

A few showers will begin to move in late this afternoon and evening from the east. Most of these will be along and south of the I-4 corridor.

Don't expect much change as we move through the weekend. The afternoons look hot with mid-90s common. Each day we will see a chance of some scattered p.m. showers, but the overall rain coverage looks to remain the seasonal normal, at about 30-40% (it should be 60% this time of year).

Models continue to show a front nearby late next week and that weekend. It could increase cloud cover and rain chances. Those combined may keep our temperatures in the 80s for a few days as well.

Have a great Thursday!