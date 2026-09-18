Forecast: Low rain chance today, higher chances return this weekend

Happy Friday!

Expect partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the east/northeast today. Rain chances are still low but a little higher than Thursday. We'll see a 30% chance this afternoon into this evening, with the better chance being south of I-4.

This weekend, we'll see higher rain coverage thanks to an upper level low that will be moving across the Peninsula. It is a non-tropical low, but it will increase the moisture to give us those afternoon and evening storms.

Saturday's rain chance is 50%. The bulk, if not all of the rain, will hold off until after 3 p.m. If you're heading to the USF football game at Ray Jay, don't forget the poncho.

Sunday's rain chance is up to 60%. Most will fall after 3 p.m. but a storm can't be ruled out for the start of the Bucs game with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Higher rain chances stick around for the bulk of next week's forecast as well.