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Forecast: Low rain chance today, higher chances return this weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Low rain chance again today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, September 18, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Friday!

Expect partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the east/northeast today. Rain chances are still low but a little higher than Thursday. We'll see a 30% chance this afternoon into this evening, with the better chance being south of I-4.

This weekend, we'll see higher rain coverage thanks to an upper level low that will be moving across the Peninsula. It is a non-tropical low, but it will increase the moisture to give us those afternoon and evening storms.

Saturday's rain chance is 50%. The bulk, if not all of the rain, will hold off until after 3 p.m. If you're heading to the USF football game at Ray Jay, don't forget the poncho.

Sunday's rain chance is up to 60%. Most will fall after 3 p.m. but a storm can't be ruled out for the start of the Bucs game with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Higher rain chances stick around for the bulk of next week's forecast as well.

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