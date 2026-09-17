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Forecast: Low rain chances with gusty NE winds again today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Breezy with low rain chances today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Thursday, September 17, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Thursday! You're almost to the end of the work week. You got this!

Expect another warm, breezy and mainly dry day today as rain chances continue to stay well below average for this time of year. The east/northeast wind will deliver a 10-20% chance for a passing shower or t-storm, but they'll be quick movers so don't expect much rain.

Winds will gust over 20 mph today and Friday, before a weekend upper level low arrives to deliver better rain chances. This is a non-tropical low pressure, so no worries there.

It will enhance the rain chance. Saturday's rain chance is up to 50%. Sunday's rain chance is up to 60%. Some isolated small hail will be possible this weekend as the upper low moves by.

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