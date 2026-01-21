Forecast: Major winter storm to target Southeast with snow, ice and freezing rain this weekend

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, and freezing rain to the Southeast this weekend, posing travel and power outage risks.

🚨 BIG WINTER STORM – SOUTHEAST EDITION 🚨

Alright folks, this is one of those setups we respect. No worries for the Bay Area, but our friends to the North could see some major ice and snow issues this weekend.

A major winter storm looks likely across the Southeast from parts of Texas and the Deep South through the Carolinas. Snow ❄️, sleet 🧊, freezing rain 🌧️❄️the whole messy menu.

👉 TIMING + TRACK still matter.

Small shifts can create big changes in who gets snow vs. ice vs. cold rain.

What is becoming clearer:

• Very cold air is in place

• Moisture arrives from the Gulf

• That combo can cause travel issues and power problems, especially where ice sets up.

Florida folks, this is NOT for us. Although Winter is FAR from nearing an end. I suspect we see another blast of cold air by the end of the month.