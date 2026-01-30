Forecast: Mild evening

Clouds increase tonight with temps remaining in the 50s. There will be a few showers moving through overnight.

Saturday morning temps will be in the 50s. Temps will come up to the mid to upper 50s by the early afternoon. Winds increase in the afternoon to gusts between 30-40 mph.

Boating conditions will be very poor throughout Saturday. Tampa Bay waters are expected to be very rough with 30-40 knot gusts.

By sunset on Saturday, winds will continue to be gusty and temps will quickly fall through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight.

Sunday morning temps will be in the 20s and low 30s with very gusty winds leading to dangerous wind chills and hard freeze conditions away from the coast.

Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs in the 40s. The Bolts game begins at 6:30pm with winds beginning to relax and temps in the mid 40s. Perfect weather for an outdoor hockey game in Florida.