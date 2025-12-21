Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Mild & sunny weather returns Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, highs in the 70s on Sunday
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 20 2025 PM
Nice weather returns on Sunday.

Sunday morning will not be as chilly as it was on Saturday. The coldest locations, north of the Bay will start in the mid & upper 40s. Most, however, will begin the day in the 50s with a few sct'd clouds.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Sunday afternoon. Those right at the coast will warm to the low & mid-70s while locations farther away from the water should have no problem reaching the upper 70s & even a couple of low 80s. Humidity levels will remain comfy.

Expect this weather pattern to hold through all of the week. On Monday & Tuesday we'll see increased breezes from the east. Since this is a flow off the Atlantic, it's not impossible to see a sprinkle or two mid-afternoon east of I-75. Any of these will not be enough to wet the ground & should not be an impact to travel or any outdoor plans.

Temperatures each afternoon will be around 5º warmer than we typically see them, ending up in the upper 70s & low 80s farther east.

