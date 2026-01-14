Forecast: Mild temps and a few sprinkles ahead of our next front

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! Another cooler start to the day is here before our next cold front comes sweeping on in. Temps start in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds increase throughout the day with a few isolated sprinkles/showers.

The first round of rain with our cold front looks to play out closer to 4 p.m. from the Nature Coast to Tampa before fizzling out.

The heavy bands & potential for a rumble of thunder is likely overnight into early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will be gone by midday Thursday. Gusts up to 30 mph and cold air rushes in. Our high on Thursday is likely going to be early in the morning. Temps fall into the 50s and 40s quickly.

Freeze Watches are up for our area early Friday morning, where some spots could dip into the 20s. Highs on Friday in the 50s. The weekend features our next front. Saturday is dry, near 70 degrees and Sunday is trending cloudy in the low 60s. Next week looks chilly and dry for now.

I hope you all have a great day!