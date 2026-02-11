Forecast: Mild with a few clouds

More clouds today, but still warm. A slight chance for a few light showers in our northern counties through the rest of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight marine fog may spread inland through the morning. Lows will be in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds through the day will brings highs back into the mid 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday.

The chance for overnight and early morning fog both inland and in the Gulf will continue into the weekend.

Our next chance for soaking rain arrives on Sunday and continues into early Monday.