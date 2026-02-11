Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mild with a few clouds

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Forecast: 2-9
WFTS
Forecast: 2-9
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Posted
and last updated

More clouds today, but still warm. A slight chance for a few light showers in our northern counties through the rest of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight marine fog may spread inland through the morning. Lows will be in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds through the day will brings highs back into the mid 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday.

The chance for overnight and early morning fog both inland and in the Gulf will continue into the weekend.

Our next chance for soaking rain arrives on Sunday and continues into early Monday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo