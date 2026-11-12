Forecast: More clouds and highs near 80 degrees

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is cloudy and we stay mostly cloudy all day. We step out the door in the 60s and top out near 80 degrees. As our next front approaches there is a very small chance of seeing a sprinkle later this afternoon and evening. Don't expect much before the winds pick up and temps fall.

Friday is where things start to chance. Strong northerly winds drop highs into the low 70s with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50 into Saturday morning and highs only climb into the mid 60s. Sunday morning is the coldest of the stretch with most of us feeling in the 40s! Brrrr.

Sunday's highs do rebound back into the mid 70s and sunshine follows. The rest of next week for now looks to bring in another disturbance that, for now, keeps temps warm in the upper 70s, but gives us a chance to see some rain.

Have a great day!