Forecast: More clouds and rain ahead

Showers and a few storms off and on through the remainder of the weekend. The extra clouds and higher chances for rain at times will help to limit how high the temps will get in the afternoons. Coverage of rain will peak around 70% for a period of time, but all areas will get some breaks with a little sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows near 80.
