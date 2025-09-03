Forecast: More clouds for your Thursday

TAMPA — Good Wednesday evening everyone! It has been a pretty cloudy day for most with the rain chances still south of the Bay area into the evening hours. Most will stay dry as our front continues to remain stalled. Temps fall back into the low 80s. Tomorrow looks very similar to today with a better rain chance. Highs right near 90 degrees. Friday into the weekend looks slightly drier with highs in the low 90s. Next week the rain chances increase again.

I hope you all have a great rest of your day!