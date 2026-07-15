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Forecast: More clouds, less rain, still hot

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon everyone! It's another hot day with very little rain chances due to Saharan dust. More clouds are present as well. Highs in the low 90s with those south of I-4 with the warmest temps today.

Thursday looks very similar to today, with afternoon rain coverage that's lower than we typically see and periods of cloudy skies. Highs will reach into the low and mid 90s.

Friday into the weekend now looks wet, but there are many elements in the forecast that could change. Models have been back and fourth on a disorganized low in the gulf for the weekend. The NHC has highlighted this with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. This could lead to some heavy downpours and more cloud cover over the weekend for those to the west of I-75.

The forecast is likely to change, so make sure you stay updated with the forecast!

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