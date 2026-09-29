Forecast: More clouds, PM chance south, more humidity

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! Skies are remaining with more clouds and the humidity levels are rising. The best chance for isolated showers will be south of I-4. Up the nature coast highs could get in the mid to upper 80s and Tampa and farther south likely stay in the low to mid 80s.

Another day of warm and humid weather is likely on Wednesday. The flow will be east to west, so it's more likely that we'll see sct'd rain and storms near the coast during the afternoon and evening as the east coast sea breeze reaches our area. This will continue over the next few days and into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!