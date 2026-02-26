Forecast: More clouds, still dry

A nice mix of sun & clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun on Friday with a slight chance for rain during the day and a period of heavy rain in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain chances off and on through the day on Saturday making it challenging for outdoor plans. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 70s.

Very little chance for rain on Sunday with highs near 80.