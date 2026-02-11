Forecast: More clouds today, still mild

Lots of clouds today, still mild.

We're waking up to temperatures that are a lot less cold across the region. Temperatures this morning are generally in the 50s with some upper 40s. The reason for the milder start is an approaching storm system. This is not a very strong storm, so don't expect much from it other than sct'd clouds today and maybe a few isolated showers Thursday. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s, and in the 70s on Thursday too.

Sunny and warm weather returns on Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will reach the mid to upper-70s near the coast. Low 80s are likely in the interior. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Sunday is starting to look better. A stronger cold front will approach late in the weekend, but some of the model data is now pushing the rain more into Monday than to Sunday. That means most of the daylight hours on Sunday will likely be dry and mild with temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s.

There will likely be a brief cool-down behind the rain on Monday, but nothing that looks extreme. It will only last one day. Temperatures all of next week will likely return to the 70s.