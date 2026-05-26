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Forecast: More coverage to the rain this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, low 90s with a 60% chance of sct'd PM storms.
May 26, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: More coverage to the rain this afternoon
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Scattered storms return today, more spread out.

Expect dry conditions this morning, right into the first half of the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s early will quickly rise to the low 90s by midday. After 2 p.m., scattered showers will begin to develop, mostly east of the coast. These will move westward and may affect parts of the I-75 corridor and the beaches during the second half of the afternoon and evening. Pop-up showers will remain possible well after sunset.

The rain will shift slightly east on Wednesday and Friday, with much of the afternoon activity east of I-75. The storms will produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Another batch of deep tropical moisture is likely as we move into the weekend. This will increase cloud cover and may help keep our temperatures in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s. Scattered rain and storms will be possible mainly in the afternoons this weekend, with coverage of at least 60%.

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