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Forecast: More rain ahead in the forecast

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! More rain is ahead of the forecast as as tropical moisture lingers around us into the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s with a lot of humidity. Most of the showers and storms today will start from the southeast and move northwest throughout the day. Heavy downpours expected through sunset.

This pattern remains into the weekend with Friday and Saturday looking pretty wet. Sunday into early next week another hint of a cold front keeps showers around, but highs drop back to the low 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!

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