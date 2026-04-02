Forecast: More rain chances into the afternoon & evening

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! The rain is coming and a lot of us are getting in on the showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s for those that haven't seen the rain. Those that have will likely see a 10 degree temp drop. Rain should be hit/miss till 10 PM. Temps fall into the 60s overnight. Tomorrow looks nice and mild to start but the heat goes on. Highs hang in the mid to upper 80s with an isolated chance mainly north of Tampa into the afternoon & evening. Saturday is the pick of the weekend, just hot and humid. Sunday is where there is another slight shower shot in the afternoon & evening in the interior. Next week brings in our next cold front. Temps should drop back in to the 70s with some heavy rain on Tuesday of next week.

I hope you all stay dry !