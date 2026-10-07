Forecast: More rain today, heavy at times

More heavy rain today.

We're already tracking rain out there this morning and there will be more heavy rain sct'd throughout the afternoon. Some may get another 2-4"+ which may lead to localized flooding. Be extra careful this morning on your commute. Watch for ponding on the roads which may make things slick.

The rain will generally shift south through the morning with the potential for some clearing during the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of the I-4 corridor. Farther south, rain chances are higher this evening.

Another high chance of rain returns on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The rain will eventually transition from the steady, widespread variety to more sct'd rains by Friday and Saturday, allowing breaks of sun and warmer temps.

Drier weather will return next week with a lot more sun.