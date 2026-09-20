Forecast: More storms expected Monday afternoon/evening

Expect a similar forecast for the next few days to what we saw this weekend. That means dry mornings, hot afternoons, then showers and storms developing and becoming most widespread between 3 and 8 p.m.

A non-tropical low continues to slowly move from east to west through Tuesday before lifting north as a cold front pushes into the Southeast. That will be the what fires up the storms each afternoon, with small hail and gusty winds possible.

A cold front moves into the area Thursday. It's too early to be excited about a cold front, but it will drop the humidity and rain chances a little bit into next weekend. Overnight lows may drop below 70 in our northern spots... we'll keep you posted!