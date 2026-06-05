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Forecast: More sun today, highs back in the 90s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
June 5, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: More sun today, highs back in the 90s
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Sunny skies return today.

Comfy temps are back this morning, with lots of 60s and low 70s and low humidity. The nice mornings will continue into the weekend, though the afternoons will start to heat up. Humidity levels will remain relatively low. Look for morning temps in the 60s and low 70s again on Saturday and the upper 60s and mid-70s on Sunday morning.

Highs on Friday will reach into the low 90s with sunny skies. Some high clouds are likely on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs on Saturday will range from 90-93 degrees, and on Sunday from 92-96 degrees, which will be the hottest day of the weekend.

The humidity will remain nice through the weekend, despite the hotter temps. Moisture levels will begin to surge Sunday night, and early next week, we will be back to typical June weather. With that higher humidity, expect the chance of afternoon and evening storms to increase beginning on Monday.

Have a great weekend!

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