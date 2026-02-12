Forecast: Morning dense fog, then partly sunny

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

Be extra cautious during the morning commute. Very dense fog is possible, reducing visibility to below 1/4 mi. and in some cases much less than that. The fog will begin to lift by late morning and the afternoon will be partly sunny. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will warm into the 70s this afternoon. A quick shower is possible today as well east of the coast.

Another round of fog is likely on Friday morning. It never sets up in the same way two days in a row, so be careful during the Friday morning commute as well. Friday afternoon looks sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm weather will last through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Valentine's Day (Saturday) and the upper 70s on Sunday. Rain will likely hold off until after dark on Sunday and mainly impact us Monday morning.

Dry and warm weather resumes for all of next week after Monday.