Forecast: Morning eclipse followed by a taste of summer

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s and a few patches of fog across the Bay Area.

There is a chance to see a total lunar eclipse this morning before 7 a.m., so if you get up early, look west for the moon to see a reddish hue before sunrise. The rest of the day looks just like summer, with mild humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Easterly winds mean showers start along the east coast first before moving across the state throughout the day. A small chance for rain, but it's there! The rest of the week looks almost the same with near-record highs almost every day of the next seven. Afternoon pop-ups are possible too, with the best chances on Thursday and Friday. The weekend continues to follow the same pattern for now.

Send any and all Eclipse Photos to ally.blake@wfts.com or @ allyblakewx :)

I hope you all have a great day!