Forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun returns

Fog will be an issue east of the coast this morning. Watch for areas of low visibility. Some may also see mist or drizzle if the fog is particularly dense in your location. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunshine will return this afternoon as the morning fog breaks up. It'll be nice and mild with highs in the mid-70s overall.

There may be patchy morning fog each day this week, though likely less widespread as we move toward the second half of the week. The afternoons look to be mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures will warm steadily, so that may the end of the week, our highs will be in the 80s.

A cold front will likely move through on Sunday, cooling us off for the start of next week.