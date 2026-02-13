Forecast: Morning fog with midday and afternoon sun

Another morning of fog.

Dense fog will again be an issue this morning, especially near the coast. Please be very careful during the morning commute. Temperatures early will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Just like yesterday, skies will clear quickly during mid-morning with plenty of sun around by midday. As soon as the sun comes out, temperatures will warm quickly into the 70s today with a few low 80s possible east of I-75.

Saturday, Valentine's Day, looks lovely! No fog in the morning and some nice chilly temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. The air will be dry. The afternoon looks absolutely fantastic with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies.

A few areas of low clouds or fog are possible Sunday morning. Sunday look warm and dry during the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After 6pm however, rain will threaten the coast and many will see rain move in before 9 pm with our next front. Some of these showers will last into early Monday.

The rest of next week looks sunny, warm and dry. Have a great weekend!