Forecast: Morning walks look clear before afternoon storms develop

TAMPA, Fla. — Heading out this morning, you will walk out to the mid-70s with mostly clear skies early.

Early to late morning is the time to get the walks around the park and outdoor chores done because, by mid-afternoon, storms start to develop. Storms develop inland first. Around the I-75 corridor, look out for some larger clouds and listen out for claps of thunder around lunchtime or just after.

Storms can produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours at times Sunday afternoon. They move from east to west, and storms will eventually make it over to the beaches in the mid-evening.

If you are at the beaches Sunday afternoon, you will find most storms moving in from behind you, so make sure you are listening out for thunder or checking the Tampa Bay 28 app to stay safe. Have a great Sunday!