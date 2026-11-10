Forecast: Mostly cloudy, highs in the 80s, 10% shower chance

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Tuesday morning, it is another exceptionally comfortable start across the area. Right now around the bay, temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s inland to lower 60s closer to the water, paired with low humidity and light, variable winds. A ridge of surface high pressure remains anchored across the Southeast, keeping our local weather quiet and settled. As we roll through today, expect wall-to-wall blue skies from start to finish with afternoon highs topping out right around 80 degrees. Light onshore sea breezes will develop by early afternoon near 8 to 10 mph, keeping coastal areas refreshing. Rain chances sit locked down near zero percent, and tonight stays mostly clear and crisp as temperatures drop back into the lower 60s in Tampa, with mid-50s across our northern and interior suburbs.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature more of the same textbook, pleasant fall weather as that high-pressure ridge slowly shifts toward the Atlantic coast. On Wednesday, expect bright sunshine, daytime highs holding steady near 80 to 82 degrees, and gentle east-to-northeast winds. By Thursday, winds will begin to veer a bit more out of the south to southwest ahead of our next weather maker, bumping afternoon highs into the low-to-mid 80s with a slight increase in high cloud cover. The daytime hours Thursday stay completely dry and warm—great for outdoor running, cycling, or spending time out on the water.

Late Thursday night into Friday, our pattern undergoes a major shakeup as a strong, potent cold front sweeps across Central Florida. Rain chances bump up slightly ahead of the boundary, but the main story is the dramatic blast of Canadian air following right behind it. Behind the front, gusty north winds will clear out the skies and send temperatures tumbling fast: plan on true late-fall chill for the weekend, with crisp daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 60s on Saturday and morning lows plunging well into the 40s across the Bay Area!