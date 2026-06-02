Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers east possible

Another day of mostly cloudy skies & high humidity across the area.

We'll start the day with temperatures near 80 degrees and overcast skies. A few quick sprinkles are possible, especially west of I-75 this morning.

The coast will stay dry this afternoon, while those around downtown Tampa and points east may see some pop-up afternoon downpours. Coverage will remain rather low with highs around 90.

A front will approach the area overnight. This could mean a few scattered showers for the first half of Wednesday. Drier air will begin moving in from the north to the south on Wednesday afternoon, cutting off any rain chances and slightly lowering humidity.

That drier air is still likely to keep things a little more comfy through Friday. You'll notice it the most in the morning, as Thursday and Friday mornings will see 60s away from the coast. The afternoons will still be plenty warm.

Typical June weather returns by the weekend with highs back in the 90s, along with a chance of some pop-up showers.