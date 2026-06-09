Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies continue

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! The clouds are thick and are not wanting to quit.Despite the clouds, temperatures will still reach around 90 at the coast and the low 90s away from the water. There will even be a 20% chance of a pop-up downpour during the afternoon.

Solid offshore sets up with southeast winds over the next few days. This leads to better shower and storm chances along the I-75 corridor in the afternoons and evenings. This will happen on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have a higher chance of afternoon downpours, with heavier rain chances closer to the coast.

On Friday, we'll transition to a more onshore flow pattern that will last through the weekend. This will increase morning temperatures along the coast, as well as humidity. It will also bring more scattered showers along the coast early in the day, with the heaviest showers east of I-75 later in the day. Highs will remain in the low 90s and this will continue into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!