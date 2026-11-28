Happy Saturday! As we get ready to close out our Thanksgiving Break, I hope you and your family had a wonderful time together with so much delicious food!

Let's break down the weekend forecast for you. Today, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. The subtropical jet stream is parked over the Gulf and Florida, and it's bringing in a lot of clouds from the Pacific.

That'll work to keep out temps today in the low to mid 60s north, with upper 60s and low 70s south. Expect the same Sunday with temps a little warmer, into the low to mid 70s. There could be a sprinkle or shower this weekend, but coverage is very low through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday night, the rain chance bumps up to around 30% after sunset. After midnight, the rain chance bumps up to 60% by Monday morning's commute as showers and storms are likely along the next front/low pressure area coming in from the Gulf.