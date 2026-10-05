Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, sct'd rain

Warm and humid with sct'd PM rain.

Welcome to July in October! The temperatures are warm and the humidity is high. Temps in the 70s early today, but in many places it's already feeling like it's in the 80s. A few sprinkles are possible early, though most will not get much rain before midday today.

During the afternoon, highs will reach near 90, but the heat index will be up near 100F at times. Sct'd rain will begin near the coast and work its way east through the afternoon.

The front responsible for all the rain in north Florida today will drift south as we go through the day, ending up close enough to us Tuesday through Thursday to substantially increase the rain chances each day. No day will be a complete washout but there will be a lot of clouds through midweek and a much higher opportunity for periods of rain and storms moving through.

Keep that umbrella with you all week!