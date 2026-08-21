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Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy at times, low 90s with a 30% chance of rain.
Aug 21, 2026 WX AM
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Posted
and last updated

A few showers possible today.

We're starting off with mostly clear skies this morning and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. A few locations at the coast are seeing some early AM showers. These could bring a few slick spots to parts of the Highway 19 corridor.

Look for periods of clouds today with a 30% chance of PM showers. Most of these will be east of I-75 with highs today in the low 90s. The heat won't be quite as intense today as it was earlier in the week.

That'll be the case through the weekend too. We'll see lower rain coverage on Saturday at around 30%. Some of the latest data though, shows that Sunday could be a bit wetter, especially along the coast on Sunday morning into midday.

Have a great weekend!

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