Forecast: Winds, showers return

Gusty winds and scattered showers return.

We'll wake up to temperatures in the 60s today with mostly dry conditions and a few scattered clouds. No rain is expected through midday, though during the afternoon we will see some sct'd showers popping up.

The highest chance of rain will be mid-afternoon. Winds will also return today with some gusts during the afternoon, getting close to 30 mph.

Drier weather will slowly return across the area with a reduction in pop-up showers on Thursday. We'll still see a few, but the rain chances will be down to 30-40%. There will be more breaks of sun. Breezy conditions will also be back, though not quite as gusty.

Normal April weather returns Friday and lasts through the weekend with very little rain and highs back into the 80s.