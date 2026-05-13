Forecast: Mostly dry and warm Wednesday afternoon

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! Mostly sunny skies still overhead and we'll see highs in the 80s this afternoon with a few more pop-ups developing, mainly east of the coast and I-75. A couple of these may bring brief, but heavy, rain.

The system will move out overnight, bringing back dry and hot weather on Thursday and Friday. Both days will see partly sunny skies and highs near 90 with very low rain chances. Humidity will also be on the rise.

The weekend for now looks to bring a summer-like pattern back to Florida. Highs in the low to mid-90s with sunny mornings. The afternoons could develop some sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms to the west of 75.

I hope you have a great day!