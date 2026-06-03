Forecast: Mostly dry, breezy and mild end to Wednesday

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! It is a cloudy and gray day in Florida as our cold front stalls just over us along I-4. Dew points are dropping to more comfortable levels and highs are in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but the majority of us stay dry. Breezy northwest winds move in with some gusts in the 20 mph range into the overnight.

A welcome sight is in store for Thursday morning as lows could be in the 60s and low 70s for the majority of us, but if you want to feel the nice air, you'll need to go outside before 9 AM max. Thursday afternoon will still be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and an isolated shower can't be ruled out south of Tampa.

Friday will also start comfortably, with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday morning. Friday afternoon will be very warm, with highs returning to near 90, though humidity will remain below normal.

Saturday is where we see the pattern flip back to a more summer-time set up. Humidity returns into Sunday with a few more PM showers. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and that continues into the week ahead.

I hope you all have a great day!