Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Forecast: Mostly dry skies and near normal highs

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay, it's Veteran's Day, and thank you to all that have served! It is another mild start with the majority of us seeing temps in the upper 60s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some models have been trying to push some isolated sprinkles in the morning and late afternoon. This is likely a quick 5 minute rain max. Majority of us stay dry and seasonable in the low 80s. Skies clear out this evening back into the 70s.

Tomorrow is the last of the near-normal days for a bit as one of 3 cold fronts reinforces down into Florida. Highs in the low 80s and more cloud cover in our skies. Friday is where things start to drop. Strong northerly winds drop highs into the low 70s with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50 into Saturday morning and highs only climb into the mid 60s. Sunday morning is the coldest of the stretch with most of us feeling in the 40s!

Sunday's highs do rebound back into the mid 70s and sunshine follows. The rest of next week for now looks to bring in another disturbance that, for now, keeps temps warm in the upper 70s, but gives us a chance to see some more rain.

I hope you all have a great day!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.