Forecast: Mostly dry skies and near normal highs

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay, it's Veteran's Day, and thank you to all that have served! It is another mild start with the majority of us seeing temps in the upper 60s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some models have been trying to push some isolated sprinkles in the morning and late afternoon. This is likely a quick 5 minute rain max. Majority of us stay dry and seasonable in the low 80s. Skies clear out this evening back into the 70s.

Tomorrow is the last of the near-normal days for a bit as one of 3 cold fronts reinforces down into Florida. Highs in the low 80s and more cloud cover in our skies. Friday is where things start to drop. Strong northerly winds drop highs into the low 70s with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50 into Saturday morning and highs only climb into the mid 60s. Sunday morning is the coldest of the stretch with most of us feeling in the 40s!

Sunday's highs do rebound back into the mid 70s and sunshine follows. The rest of next week for now looks to bring in another disturbance that, for now, keeps temps warm in the upper 70s, but gives us a chance to see some more rain.

I hope you all have a great day!