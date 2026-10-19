Forecast: Mostly dry & windy with a few showers east

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! It is another more pleasant feeling day with temps well below normal near 80 degrees. A few showers may linger mainly east I think those to the west of I-75 are dry. Winds also remain elevated for the day with gusts up to 25 mph. For boaters, keep in mind we have Small Craft Advisories running through tonight, with choppy to rough conditions across Tampa Bay and coastal waters. Skies stay wide open tonight as winds gradually ease back, letting overnight lows tumble down to a crisp 61 to 62 degrees.

Tuesday a similar set up with even less of rain chances, basically zero. Slightly breezy and morning lows near 60 with daytime highs near 80 degrees. The rest of the week looks fantastic with more of the same pattern. Maybe a whisper of some rain towards the weekend and morning lows mild back up to about the mid 60s.

I hope you all have a great start to the week!