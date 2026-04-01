Forecast: Mostly dry with near-record highs

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Wednesday afternoon and evening, Tampa Bay! It is toasty and mostly dry with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible, but the majority of us stay dry. Tonight we clear out in the 70s-60s.

Tomorrow we wake up in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s with better rain chances in the afternoon, mainly in the interior.

Friday into the weekend looks very similar. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with isolated PM shower chances. Next week brings in our next cold front. Highs should fall to near normal levels with good rain chances.

I hope you all have a great rest of your day!