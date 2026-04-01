Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly dry with near-record highs

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Ally Blake's Wednesday PM Weather
Forecast: Mostly dry with near-record highs
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Wednesday afternoon and evening, Tampa Bay! It is toasty and mostly dry with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible, but the majority of us stay dry. Tonight we clear out in the 70s-60s.

Tomorrow we wake up in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s with better rain chances in the afternoon, mainly in the interior.

Friday into the weekend looks very similar. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with isolated PM shower chances. Next week brings in our next cold front. Highs should fall to near normal levels with good rain chances.

I hope you all have a great rest of your day!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.